PM Modi dials up Biden, both leaders hail Air India-Boeing pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden, during the course of which both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC and express a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semiconductors, defence and other spheres.

They also agreed to bolster the vibrant and mutually beneficial people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Both Biden and Modi welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation.A

Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.

Air India and Boeing on Tuesday entered into a pact under which the former will purchase 250 aircraft from the American company.

20230214-221803

