PM Modi doing nothing over ‘targetting’ of Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing nothing over the alleged targetting of Muslims in some parts of the country.

She said this while talking to reporters in Srinagar, over PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister was in Pali village of Samba in Jammu on Sunday where he participated in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed ‘Gram Sabhas’ across the country.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the youth will not see the miseries that their parents and grandparents have seen in the past.

Mehbooba Mufti said India is a secular country but the largest minority of the country “is being bulldozed, their houses and livelihoods are being bulldozed.”

“Jammu and Kashmir despite being a Muslim majority state joined a secular country where people belonging to all religions live together, but that is not the case now. Muslims are feeling low now,” she said.

She asked who are the youngsters that the Prime Minister was talking to, “those that have been slapped with UAPA as if the PSA was less severe?”

“There is no future for youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Jobs are going out. Our mineral resources, liquor shops of Jammu are handed to outsiders. Our land is on sale. The stamp duty has been slashed by 50 per cent so that the land gets plundered,” she said.

“Jammu and Kashmir that gives electricity to the entire country has been plunged in darkness, even during the month of Ramzan there is no electricity,” she added.

