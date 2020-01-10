PM Modi extends greetings on the season’s festivals

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished people on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

In a series of tweets, he extended his greetings and said: “Greetings on Pongal! Best wishes on the special occasion of Magh Bihu. Wishing you all a very happy, prosperous and auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, full of colors of nature, tradition and culture.”

In his greeting written in English and Tamil, he said: “World over, the dynamic Tamil community is celebrating Pongal. Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone with prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health.”

While extending wishes in Assamese and English, he said: “Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity On this festival. My greetings to everyone especially my sisters and brothers in Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society.”

Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community, Magh Bihu is also a harvest festival celebrated in Northeast India, especially in Assam which marks the end of harvesting season in the Hindi month of Magh or January to February.

Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. It marks the first day of the sun’s transit into ‘Makara’, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

