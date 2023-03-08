Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on International Women’s Day and pledged that his government will continue to work for further empowerment of women.

On the occasion, he also cited their achievements and contributions in the country’s progress.

With the hashtag of ‘NariShaktiforNewIndia’ he highlighted the growth of women in various fields.

Referring to the government’s schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Izzat Ghar, Sukanya Samridhi, Matri Vandana, he shared a video and tweeted, “On International Women’s Day, saluting the achievements of our women power. We attach great importance to the role of women in India’s progress. Our government will continue to work to further empower women.”

In a series of tweets, he shared an interesting compilation of successful women compiled in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and an excerpt from the memoir related to the life journey of those women, and also advised everyone to take inspiration from them.

Describing women as the ones who decide the direction of the nation, the Prime Minister said in his video that the strength, education and skills of a daughter not only decide the direction of the family but also of society and the nation.

The official twitter handle of BJP also wished the women on the occasion. “Nari tu Narayani. Paying respects to the strength, wisdom, kindness, bravery, empathy and divinity of all women on this International Women’s Day!” it tweeted.

