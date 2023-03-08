INDIA

PM Modi extends wishes on International Women’s day

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on International Women’s Day and pledged that his government will continue to work for further empowerment of women.

On the occasion, he also cited their achievements and contributions in the country’s progress.

With the hashtag of ‘NariShaktiforNewIndia’ he highlighted the growth of women in various fields.

Referring to the government’s schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Izzat Ghar, Sukanya Samridhi, Matri Vandana, he shared a video and tweeted, “On International Women’s Day, saluting the achievements of our women power. We attach great importance to the role of women in India’s progress. Our government will continue to work to further empower women.”

In a series of tweets, he shared an interesting compilation of successful women compiled in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and an excerpt from the memoir related to the life journey of those women, and also advised everyone to take inspiration from them.

Describing women as the ones who decide the direction of the nation, the Prime Minister said in his video that the strength, education and skills of a daughter not only decide the direction of the family but also of society and the nation.

The official twitter handle of BJP also wished the women on the occasion. “Nari tu Narayani. Paying respects to the strength, wisdom, kindness, bravery, empathy and divinity of all women on this International Women’s Day!” it tweeted.

20230308-101406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid sub-zero temperature, new design of ‘Pheran’ is a hit in...

    History on the ground, history in the skies

    Goa to scrap Covid negative certificate norm for vaccinated visitors: CM

    Five-member bench adjourns hearing of Narada case till May 26