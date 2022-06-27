Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Germany for the G7 Summit, had ‘chai par charcha’ with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

PM Modi shared pictures of him having tea with Macron as they discussed bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister earlier met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz. Thanked him for the warm hospitality during the @G7 Summit. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like commerce and energy. We also had deliberations on furthering environmentally friendly growth for our planet,” he tweeted after meeting German Chancellor.

The PM also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

