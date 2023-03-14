BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

‘PM Modi govt laser focused to help you’, Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures startups

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday interacted with over 100 startups and venture capitalists (VCs), and assured them that the Narendra Modi government is “laser focused” on helping startups navigate through the current global banking crisis.

Chandrasekhar discussed key issues related to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) with startups and shared how the PM Modi government is “laser focused on ensuring that every startup navigates through this storm”.

“The Indian banking system is trusted and robust and startups must start using it,” Chandrasekhar told them.

Among startups that participated in the virtual meeting with the minister were innovative analytics platform Hatica, no-code business intelligence (BI) tool Tersho, new age investment platform Zoth and more, while Blume Ventures, Truly Financial and Mirae Asset were among VC and financial services firms which attended the meeting.

The collapse of SVB in the US had left the Indian startup ecosystem worried. According to reports, more than 1,000 Indian startups may have exposure to the bank.

According to recent data by global software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based market intelligence platform Tracxn, SVB had exposure in at least 21 startups in India although it did not reveal the size of the investment in these startups.

Top venture capitalist (VC) firms also issued a joint statement on the collapse of SVB, one of the largest US banks serving the global startup community, saying they are “deeply disappointing and concerning”.

US President Joe Biden on Monday calmed an alarmed world over the SVB collapse, vowing to protect depositors’ money and fire the bank management.

“Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that have deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they’ll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills,” he said.

20230314-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Increased imports, IT raids fuel GST collection

    Rising Covid cases, curbs pull markets lower; Sensex down 1.99% (Ld)

    Liberalised ‘Drone Rules, 2021’ to generate employment, economic benefits

    Indian space sector’s first half eventful outside the launch pad