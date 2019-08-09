PM Modi greets nation on ‘Sanskrit Day’

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of ‘Sanskrit Day’ on Thursday.

Modi tweeted in Sanskrit as he highlighted the significance of the ancient language.

“My greetings to all citizens. We are proud that Sanskrit is the oldest of all the world’s languages and it is a symbol of our heritage. It is a language of knowledge, science, culture and values,” he tweeted.

He also thanked the scholars and experts involved in the study and development of Sanskrit.

–IANS

hindi-kr