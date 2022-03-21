Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Navroz.

“We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!,” he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. May this Parsi New Year bring in good fortune and an abundance of happiness in everyone’s life. Navroz Mubarak!.”

Greeting people on the occasion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes of Navroz to Parsi brothers and sisters.”

Union minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter saying: “Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all.”

