PM Modi greets scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted scientists on the occasion of National Science Day.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress.”

The Prime Minister shared part of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ held on Sunday in which he talked about National Science Day.

The National Science Day commemorates the discovery of the ‘Raman effect’, for which Indian physicist C.V. Raman won the Nobel Prize.

Talking about the ‘National Science Day’ on February 28, he said that this day is also known for the discovery of the Raman Effect. “Along with CV Raman ji, I pay my respectful tribute to all the scientists who have contributed significantly in enriching our scientific journey,” he had said.

Prime Minister Modi urged all the families to definitely start with small efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

He also requested the teachers and parents to encourage all the students and children to ask questions and together with them find the right answers to those questions.

