Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Mithali Raj an inspiration to many and conveyed his best wishes to the legendary former Indian skipper who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Having made her debut as a 16-year-old in 1999, Mithali’s career spanned nearly 23 years across four different decades during which time she became the central cog in the growth of the women’s game in India and beyond.

In Sunday’s episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi described Mithali as “one of the most talented cricketers in India”.

“Her retirement from cricket has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future,” the prime minister said.

The legendary cricketer Mithali finished her international career with a staggering 10,868 runs — the most in women’s cricket. She scored 7;805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50 while has 2;364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

The 39-year-old Mithali, who captained India to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, also holds the record for the most matches (28 matches) captained in Women’s World Cups, breaking Australian legend Belinda Clark’s record during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in March.

As a skipper, Mithali has 89 wins out of 155 — the most by any player in women’s ODIs. Her 155 matches as captain are also the highest in women’s ODIs.

20220626-175804