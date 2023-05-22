Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare, as well as addressing climate change.

Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on his second leg of three-nation tour after attending G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he said: “Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change.”

Also in a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “PM Narendra Modi had bilateral meeting with PM Marape. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Papua New Guinea ties in host of sectors.”

Earlier in the day, Modi met Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae, following which he said: “Had a wonderful meeting with Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae. We talked about ways to deepen bilateral relations between our nations across different sectors.”

The Prime Minister is on visit to Papua New Guinea for the FIPIC III Summit.

While highlighting the details of the meeting between the two leaders, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindan Bagchi, said: “Synergising India-Papua New Guinea relations. PM Modi held a fruitful bilateral meeting with PM James Marape. PM Modi expressed his appreciation to PM Marape for co-hosting the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby.

“Discussions covered strengthening partnership across sectors of trade and investment, health, capacity building and skill development and IT. Also discussed issues related to climate action and promoting people to people ties.”

Modi and Marape also jointly released a translation of the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ in Tok Pisin language.

“In Papua New Guinea, PM James Marape and I had the honour of releasing the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

“I would like to commend Sasindran Muthuvel Governor of the West New Britain Province and Mrs. Subha Sasindran for their effort to translate the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin. Governor Sasindran has done his schooling in Tamil while Subha Sasindran is a respected linguist,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson said: “Indian diaspora keeping alive connect with the motherland! PM Narendra Modi and PM James Marape launched a translation of the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea.

“Co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province, the book brings Indian thought and culture closer to the people of Papua New Guinea.”

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will head to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

20230522-083203