Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the dinner along with members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of various states and other dignitaries.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

20220722-233403