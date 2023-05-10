INDIA

PM Modi in Rajasthan, offers prayers at Shrinathji Temple

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan on Wednesday on a one-day visit and offered prayers at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Modi was received at the Udaipur airport by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

At the temple, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the temple trust.

After visiting the temple, he will reach the Damodar Stadium (Nathdwara) and will address a public gathering.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Mavli-Marwar broad gauge projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore at Nathdwara (Rajsamand) and Abu Road (Sirohi).

n its first phase, the 82 kilometer railway line from Nathdwara to Deogarh will be upgraded. A budget of 968 crore has been approved for this.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will also be present in this program.

From Nathdwara, the Prime Minister will leave for Abu Road by helicopter and reach theBrahma Kumari Institute at around 3 p.m.

The Institute’s PRO B.K. Komal said that Modi will tour the Shanti Van built at the foothills of Abu Road and will address another gathering.

20230510-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Civil society organisations come together to form IndiaChild Protection Forum

    Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

    Ravichandra of TRS elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

    Blocking directions given for 30,310 URLs since 2018 till March 15