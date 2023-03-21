Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate railway projects, worth Rs 294 crore, including the Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat express and Tambaram-Sengottai Express.

The visit of the Prime Minister was announced by the state Public Relations Department on Tuesday but the full details of his itinerary was not yet available.

PM Modi had visited Tamil Nadu on November 11, 2022 to participate in the Gandhigram Trust’s platinum jubilee celebrations at Dindigul.

20230321-172601