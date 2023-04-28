BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi inaugurates 91 new FM transmitters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated 91 new 100 Watt capacity FM transmitters, thus adding two crore listeners to the All India Radio (AIR) network.

These new transmitters have been commissioned in 18 states and two union territories.

Left-Wing extremism hit areas, aspirational districts and border areas of the country have been given priority for the installation of the transmitters, official sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the “government is continuously working for the democratisation of technology”.

Akashvani, the largest FM network in the country, will carry growth story of New India to corners of country, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on the occasion.

These transmitters of have been installed in 84 districts of 20 states.

With this the network of transmitters with AIR has increased from 524 to 615. The addition will further boost the coverage of AIR to 74 per cent of the population of the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated AlR on the occasion, and added that “for me, there is an added happiness that I have a relationship with radio as a host too”.

He referred to the upcoming 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which will air on April 30.

“This kind of emotional connect with the countrymen was possible only through the radio. Through this, I remained linked to the strength of the country and the collective power of the duty among the countrymen,” Modi added.

20230428-132403

