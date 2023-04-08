BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at the Chennai Airport.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the about Rs 1,260 crore NITB in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and others.

Along with the existing terminals, the airport will cater to a combined annual capacity of 30 MPPA (million passengers per annum) from the present capacity of 23MPPA and 35 MPPA with completion of phase II.

The NITB Phase I spanning over an area of 1,36,295 Sq.m boasts of an impressive array of airport amenities. With 100 check-in counters, 108 immigration counters,17 elevators, 17 escalators, 06 baggage reclaim belts, and more with which passengers are guaranteed a seamless experience inside the terminal.

The NITB with 2,20,972 Sqm. area is envisaged in two phases at a cost of Rs 2,467 crore.

Earlier, Modi was welcomed by Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin and others.

