INDIA

PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament House

NewsWire
0
0

After installing the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building here.

After the ‘puja’ and ‘havan’, the Prime Minister received the historic ‘Sengol’ from the Adheenams’ seers and then installed it inside the new Parliament building near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Chair. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister along with Birla unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The Prime Minister also felicitated the workers, who were involved in the construction and development of the new Parliament building by giving them shawls and a momentos.

PM Modi then along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a ‘Sarva-dharma’ (all-religious) prayer ceremony at the new Parliament building.

The inaugural ceremony began with an early morning havan. Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are in attendance for the inauguration.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J.P. Nadda were also present on the occasion.

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, are boycotting the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

20230528-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Michael Douglas recalls how ‘Basic Instinct’ sex scenes shocked even the...

    All disputes will be resolved soon, says new Congress in-charge for...

    Telangana Congress leaders placed under house arrest

    Indian auto industry accelerating, shows robust July numbers