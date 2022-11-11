BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of B’luru International airport

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Terminal 2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru. The terminal is built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore to cater to additional 2.5 crore passengers annually.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister took a tour of the swanky Terminal 2, billed as garden terminal.

He also flagged off the Vande Bharat express train and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan train.

Vande Bharat express train travels at a speed of 160 kms per hour and can pick up the speed of 100 kms per hour within 52 seconds.

After flagging off trains at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic, the Prime Minister alighted from his vehicle and walked towards the huge crowd and waved at them.

Later, he will unveil the 108-foot tall KempeGowda statue built on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport.

