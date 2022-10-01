Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Saturday switched on its live 5G network here as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the first call, using the ‘Vi 5G Digital Twin’ technology, to interact with the construction workers at Delhi Metro’s under-construction tunnel.

Using high-speed ultra-low latency 5G network, Vi demonstrated at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 how 5G technology can be used in India for worker safety and efficiency in supervision of critical construction sites such as tunnels, underground working sites, mines etc.

“Vi’s first step in the 5G era is an important milestone in India’s new generation technology odyssey. Vi stands committed to bring the finest in innovative technology and service offerings to take 1.3 billion Indians on an accelerated journey towards individual and collective growth,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Group.

With a 3D digital twin of a Delhi Metro tunnel site created on Vi 5G, Modi was able to view it remotely in real-time, and review the working conditions and well-being of the workers deployed at the site.

In partnership with Athonet and Tata Communication Transformation Services (TCTS), the company created the digital twin of the under-construction Delhi Metro site in Dwarka region.

Vi has developed a range of 5G use cases in partnership with technology companies and domain leaders.

The Vi 5G use cases in many verticals such as public safety, connected healthcare with smart ambulance, private networks, IoT connected electric vehicle and autonomous mobile robot, 5G Cloud and immersive gaming and more were showcased at IMC 2022.

