INDIA

PM Modi interacts with world leaders at Bali G20 summit, shares pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with several world leaders during the ongoing 17th G20 Summit in Bali, including US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, as well as his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared several photographs of his meetings with the world leaders.

“PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali,” said a tweet by the PMO while it also shared a picture their meeting.

“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali,” the PMO said in another tweet along with a photo of the two leaders.

Tweeting a photograph of Modi with Macron, the PMO said: “Brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron.”

“Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. @MinPres,” the PMO tweeted while sharing a picture of Modi with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“A fruitful discussion with @WorldBank President, Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG at the Bali @g20org Summit,” the PMO said in another tweet, while sharing a picture of Modi with World Bank president David Malpass.

