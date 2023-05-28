INDIA

PM Modi invokes Sant Kabir’s message in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NewsWire
0
0

Emphasising on opposing evil practices that divide the society during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked Sant Kabir, whose birth anniversary will be observed on June 4.

“The path shown by Kabirdas ji is equally relevant even today. Kabirdas ji used to say, ‘Kabira Kuan Ek hai, Pani Bhare Anek Bartan mein hi bhed hai, Paani sab mein ek, which means: There could be myriad kinds of people who come to the well to draw water…But the well does not differentiate anyone…water remains the same in all utensils,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that Sant Kabir opposed every evil practice that divided the society and tried to awaken the society.

He said, “When the country was moving forward with the determination to develop, we should increase our efforts to empower the society, taking inspiration from Sant Kabir.”

20230528-144002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti’s ‘biggini shoot’ is all about sand, sea and sunshine

    Shillong Chamber Choir, Summersalt tune up for 2023 in musically vibrant...

    Swine flu cases on the rise in Gujarat

    ‘Your son is sitting in Delhi’, PM Modi assures Banjara community...