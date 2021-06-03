Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday surprised students and their parents by joining a virtual interactive session for CBSE students organised by the Education Ministry.

The Prime Minister said that the decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams was taken keeping in mind the student’s interest.

The Prime Minister also interacted with some students and parents during the interaction.

Modi advised students to use their time in a creative and productive way following the cancellation of Class XII board exams.

The Prime Minister also advised the students not to take the stress of any exam in their lives. Modi then asked the students about their feelings following the cancellation of exams in view of the Covid pandemic, wanting to know their plans.

The Prime Minister said that with team spirit, which is taught in schools and colleges, the country will emerge victorious in the battle against the pandemic.

Welcoming the government move to cancel the exams, many students told the Prime Minister that it was a ‘good decision’.

The students and some parents also shared their views on the cancellation of exams with the Prime Minister, saying the decision brought relief for them besides ending the uncertainty prevailed over the exams.

The Prime Minister also urged students to do research and write an essay on 75 years of India’s Independence.

He said they should always remember the mantra of ‘health is wealth’ and asked what they do to remain physically fit.

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the pandemic and taking into account the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021.

After the government’s decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year, saying that a scheme for evaluating the students will be announced soon.

The decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams was taken in a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

–IANS

