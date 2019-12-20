PM Modi lauds Bihar school alumni for novel initiative

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered lavish praise on the alumni of Bettiah-based Khrist Raja High School (KRHS) for its novel initiative at a village in West Champaran district of Bihar.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address of this year, the Prime Minister commended the role of students of Christian missionary K R High School for creating public health awareness in their area.

Modi complimented ‘Sankalp 95’, a group of KRHS students of 1995 batch, for successfully organising a health camp at Nadda village near Bhaironganj in West Champaran district in Bihar earlier this month.

“Recently, I heard the story of Bhairoganj health centre. I am so impressed with the initiative that I cannot stop myself without sharing the story about this with you. Thousands of people from nearby villages gathered at the health centre to get themselves checked up. You may think what is new in it. There is something new in it. It was not a government-backed programme, neither it was an initiative of any government organisation. The health camp was held by the alumni association of Bettiah’s K R High School. The step was taken by them under ‘Sankalp-95’,” Modi said in his address on Sunday.

Modi urged every Indian to do something good for their fellow citizens and people of the country to take inspiration from the students of K R High School.

Talking to IANS, Deependu Chaterjee, Secretary, ‘Sankalp 95’, said, “We have decided to do some constructive activities for welfare of people in this region every year. Under our health care camp at Nadda village, as many as 1,500 availed free health check-ups on December 8. Apart from alumni of KRHS 1995 batch, more than 10 personnel of Bettiah Medical College also helped us make this successful.”

Describing this feat as a proud moment for the school and its students, especially the alumni of 1995 batch, Fr. T.M. Joseph, then Principal of K R High School, said, “Many students of different batches of this school are organsining socially-relevant initiatives in and around the school. These are the dividends of the education. I am proud of being part of this great institution and the stellar works of students.”

Manoj K. Rao, former President of Khrist Raja Old Students Association (KROSA), congratulated Sanklap 95 for their sterling job and said the students of the school held constructive events on regular intervals. “During my stint, KROSA organised eye-camps for students, plantation in and around the school and sanitation drive in Bettiah town under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.”

Moreover, Rao said, KROSA used social media, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, to connect with its students across the globe and urged them do something positive for the poor students and the society at large.

“Several students, including Sanjiv Kumar and Rajeev Kumar of 1985 batch who contributed financially for poor students in the school, came forward and did their bit. In many ways, their contribution is praiseworthy and inspiring,” he added.

–IANS

/kr