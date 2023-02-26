Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the state is today recognised for its law and order situation as well as development-oriented stance — a far cry from the previous image of the mafia and crushed law and order situation.

He said this while virtually addressing the Uttar Pradesh employment (rozgar) mela.

PM Modi said that the “double engine” government in the state had led “to new opportunities for employment, business and investment”.

In the mela, appointment letters were provided to direct recruits for sub inspectors in Uttar Pradesh Police and equivalent posts in Nagrik Police, Platoon Commanders and Fire Department Second Officers.

“When you come to this service, you get a ‘Danda’ from the police, but God has given you a heart too. That’s why you have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive,” the Prime Minister told the new recruits.

PM Modi’s comments incidentally come just days after a 46-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter were killed during an anti-encroachment drive at Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), lekhpal (revenue officer) and the station house officer of the local police station.

Meanwhile, PM Modi during the occasion, also underlined the training aspect, emphasising that it will improve sensitivity while modern areas like cyber crimes and forensic science will promote smart policing.

The Prime Minister stressed that new recruits will have the responsibility of both security and giving direction to society.

“You can be a reflection of both service and strength for the people,” Modi said.

