Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission from Madhya Pradesh. He unveiled a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring. 

The National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM), which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has listed sickle cell disease as one of the 10 problems in India’s tribal health with Madhya Pradesh having the highest prevalence. An estimated 9,61,492 people are reported to be Sickle Cell careers, while 67,861 have Sickle Cell Anemia disease in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the ICMR report, there is high incidence of Sickle Cell Anemia in six tribes spread across 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh. The tribes – Pradhan, Panika, Barela, Bhilala, Jharia and Mehra — are mostly affected with Sickle Cell Anemia.

15 districts — Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur — are with high index of Sickle Cell Anemia, according to ICMR report.

At a function held at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi, meanwhile, took a swipe at the Opposition and asked people to beware of “fake guarantees” being given by “family-centric” political parties including Congress. “Beware of those (parties) who are giving fake guarantees. Such people have brought schemes of guarantees despite they don’t have their own (political) guarantee,” Modi said.

