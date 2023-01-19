INDIA

PM Modi launches veiled attack on Congress in poll-bound Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

In a veiled attack on the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said previous governments were responsible for backwardness of northern part of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Kudekal village of Yadgir district, Prime Minister Modi said: “The north Karnataka region has the same potential as other regions. But, the previous governments did not even bother to think of providing infrastructure, water, road and power to the region.”

He appreciated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and team for working towards speedy development of north Karnataka region. The region will take strides in development in coming days, he added.

“We have to learn from the past blunders. Earlier governments have washed their hands of ensuring development by declaring the region as backward,” he said.

“They did not bother to look into what is preventing the development. They were only focusing on vote bank politics. But Our priority is not vote bank politics. Our priority is only development, development and development,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He further attacked the opposition that they were only eying votes on caste and religion basis.

“Unless every district of the country develops, the country will not progress. Yadgir is one among the top 10 of the 100 aspirational districts in the country. It has achieved 100 per cent vaccination of children, the number of children with malnutrition rate has come down, Yadgir district has 100 per cent connectivity of village roads,” he said.

“North Karnataka region is a ‘bowl of dals’. The farmers of this region have helped the country to reduce the import of dal from foreign countries,” he said.

Modi stated that India has “pressurised” the UN to declare this year as the International year of Millets. Karnataka grows millet crops like ragi, jowar in large quantities and the double engine government is ready to promote millets at the international level.

North Karnataka region faces the challenge of connectivity. The Surat-Chennai Economic Corridor which connects two biggest ports of the country is going to benefit Yadgir and the entire region. The double engine government will ensure all round development, he said.

India is preferred for investments as the double engine government is stressing on development and infrastructure, the Prime Minis

“Karnataka is attracting most of the investment and the investments are likely to grow. North Karnataka region will also benefit from this, he added.

20230119-143007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey: We want to end the World Cup drought, says Lalit...

    PM Modi selling India’s crown jewels, NMP designed to create monopoly:...

    Maha first state to fully vaccinate 1 crore people

    Harsh Vardhan to hold video meet with 4 CMs on Covid