INDIASCI-TECH

PM Modi lays foundation stone for country’s first digital science park

NewsWire
0
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for India’s first third generation Digital Science Park being developed by the Kerala government. He said that the country is pursuing a development model that lays as much emphasis on digital connectivity as on physical connectivity.

Modi said this while on a visit to the state capital when he unveiled the Rs 1500 crore project coming up at Technopark Phase IV-Technocity

“Developing both the physical connectivity and digital connectivity are essential to ensure the progress of the entire nation based on the goal of “Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat” (One India, Great India). Irrespective of caste, creed and colour people from all sections of the society are getting the benefits of digital and physical connectivity,” said Modi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Digital Science Park project marks a major step towards the government’s efforts to accelerate the state’s transformation into a knowledge economy and a modern society that aspires and accepts innovation-based development.

“This project comes as part of our efforts to make Kerala a higher education and research hub by developing centres of higher learning in science and technology. The Digital Science Park has been conceived as a world class facility that promotes multidisciplinary innovation”, said Vijayan.

The park is coming up at a 13.93 acre site as part of the Technopark Phase IV-Technocity and is located close to the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology. The Kerala government has already allocated Rs 200 crore for the initial work on the park.

20230425-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SIA raids underway in Srinagar

    Prez Murmu arrives in Kolkata for two-day visit

    Elaborate arrangements in place for T’gana municipal polls: SEC

    Girl gang raped in Patna on pretext of Covid vax