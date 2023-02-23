Sharing his views on the trajectory of the paradigm shift India has attained in the last nine years, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberated the country from casteism, dynastic rule and appeasement.

Delivering the keynote address here at the interactive session on “Indian Polity 65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji” organised by Samvada, Shah said: “If you vote for an individual, you are likely to make a mistake in choosing your leader. But if you take both the party and its leader into consideration, you are likely to select the right government.”

He stated that the emergence of new political leadership from across the socio-economic spectrum has led to the crumbling of the age-old vices of casteism, appeasement and dynastic rule. “This is one of the biggest achievements India has made in the last nine years,” he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that policies were earlier made on the basis of caste and opportunities were handed out on dynastic considerations and budget allocations were made for appeasement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended these vices and this was a big paradigm shift for India. We never took decisions to please people but we did take decisions that were good for people,” he said.

The former BJP president said the Narendra Modi style of governance adopted the bottom-to-top approach in which the last person in the lowest strata of the economic hierarchy is taken into consideration while formulating policies.

“BJP believes in the philosophy of integral humanism or Antyodaya. This philosophy forms the core of the BJP’s policies. Could you imagine the pain of girls and women in more than 10 crore families that did not have toilets? It was PM Narendra Modi who thought of protecting their dignity, and built toilets in every household,” he said.

“Earlier, your status was decided by your birth and not by your potential. You will become a leader only if you are born into a power-driven certain family. But during the BJP’s rule, this tradition was upturned and political space was opened for everyone. This paved the way for India’s journey from potential to power,” the Union Minister added.

