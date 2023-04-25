INDIA

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the Gurugram portion of the Dwarka Expressway in June.

However, the inauguration date of the project is yet to be finalised.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect the expressway before its launch.

Dwarka Expressway is a dream project of the Prime Minister. In view of this, a plan has been made to get the Gurugram portion of the highway unveiled by him.

According to authorities, the target is to complete the construction of the full cloverleaf flyover near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway along with the Gurugram portion of the Dwarka Expressway by May 15.

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway is going on from near Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram to Shivmurti in Mahipalpur, Delhi.

Being built at Rs 9,000 crore, 18.9 km of this expressway falls in Gurugram and 10.1 km in Delhi. Out of this, 23 km is elevated and about 4 km of tunnel is being constructed.

A 3.6 km long tunnel is being constructed from Dwarka Expressway to Palam Airport. Along with the flyover, an underpass is also being constructed to connect the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to the Dwarka Expressway in Mahipalpur.

The officials said senior officials of the district administration along with National Highway Authority of India (NAHI) officials will inspect the Dwarka Expressway this week to take stock of the construction work.



