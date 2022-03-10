INDIA

PM Modi likely to join celebrations at BJP HQ

By NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit party headquarter in Delhi on Thursday evening to celebrate the party’s performances in Assembly polls. PM Modi is expected to visit the party office by 6.30 p.m.

The security arrangements are being made at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg located BJP office for PM’s visit. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party office. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and several other top leaders will also be present at the party headquarters.

As per trends, the BJP is set to win assembly polls in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Aam Admi Party is leading in Punjab.

The latest trends show that the ruling BJP is leading on 245 seats in UP, while Samajwadi Party is leading in 121 seats. The Congress is currently leading in two assembly constituencies and BSP on one seat in the state.

