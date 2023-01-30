INDIA

PM Modi likely to visit Mumbai on Feb 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mumbai on February 10 for the opening of Dawoodi Bohra Community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East, the sources said.

According to a source, “PM Modi is likely to visit Mumbai again on 10th February to participate in Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East. He is expected to share the dais with His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.”

Earlier on January 19, the Prime Minister was in Mumbai to lay foundation stones for a slew of projects.

Durig his visit to Mumbai this time, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains.

At National Executive meeting in Delhi, Modi had asked BJP leaders to meet and reach out to Bohra community and other Muslim community even if they don’t vote in favour of the party.

Following the split in the Shiv Sena, the BJP is now aiming to give a further blow to the Thackeray-led faction, and trying to wrest the Mumbai civic body which Shiv Sena has been ruling by for close to three decades.

