INDIA

PM Modi, LS Speaker pay tributes to Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malviya in Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday led parliamentarians in paying floral tributes at the portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament on their birth anniversaries.

Among others who paid tributes were Union ministers, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries.

Secretaries General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and P.C. Mody respectively also paid tributes to the two leaders.

Booklets containing the profiles of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Vajpayee, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, were presented to the dignitaries.

Portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Vajpayee were unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament on December 19, 1957 and February 12, 2019 respectively, in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation.

Earlier, Birla had also paid floral tributes to former PM Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

Later, addressing young participants selected from across the country in coordination with the Union Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Good Governance Day, which falls on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, inspires public representatives to discharge their responsibilities sincerely, raises citizens’ awareness and ensures accountability of governance.

Paying tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya, Birla remembered the great leader for his contribution to India’s education system and his prominent role in the Indian independence movement.

20221225-145405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PK to decide in Nov on political party formation

    Kashmir experiences warmer ‘Chillai Kalan’

    India stands for rule-based maritime borders in Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath

    SC directs TSIIC to refund Rs 165 cr with interest to...