Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday led parliamentarians in paying floral tributes at the portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament on their birth anniversaries.

Among others who paid tributes were Union ministers, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries.

Secretaries General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and P.C. Mody respectively also paid tributes to the two leaders.

Booklets containing the profiles of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Vajpayee, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, were presented to the dignitaries.

Portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Vajpayee were unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament on December 19, 1957 and February 12, 2019 respectively, in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation.

Earlier, Birla had also paid floral tributes to former PM Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

Later, addressing young participants selected from across the country in coordination with the Union Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Good Governance Day, which falls on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, inspires public representatives to discharge their responsibilities sincerely, raises citizens’ awareness and ensures accountability of governance.

Paying tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya, Birla remembered the great leader for his contribution to India’s education system and his prominent role in the Indian independence movement.

