Thursday, February 22, 2024

PM Modi makes night inspection of new Varanasi road

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
29

Varanasi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on a two-day visit on Thursday, inspected the recently inaugurated Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road in the night.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Built at a cost of Rs 360 crore, the road reduces the travel time between the Banaras Hindu University and the Varanasi airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes. Similarly, it also reduces the travel time between Lahartara and Kachahri from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

Earlier on his arrival to Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation for and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore during his two-day visit to Varanasi.

Previous article
Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on March 14
Next article
Israeli army withdraws from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 