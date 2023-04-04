INDIA

India on Tuesday assured Bhutan of help to support its upcoming 13th five-year plan and also promised to extend an additional standby credit facility.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, while briefing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with visiting Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk earlier in the day, said in the meeting it was agreed that India would step up its support for Bhutan’s upcoming 13th five-year plan.

“India will work to extend an additional standby credit facility. We will work to shape long-term sustainable arrangements for export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan. Also work to develop long-term bilateral arrangements for assured supply of critical commodities like petroleum and coal,” Kwatra said.

During his meeting with the king of Bhutan, the Prime Minister reiterated to continue support for socio-economic reforms in Bhutan, the foreign secretary informed further.

“Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is on a special visit to India. His ongoing visit was long in the planning and takes forward the long exchanges between India and Bhutan,” Kwatra added.

