INDIASOUTH ASIA

PM Modi meets Cambodian King, assures to strengthen bilateral ties

NewsWire
0
0

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both the dignitaries discussed issues of bilateral interests.

Sihamoni is on his maiden state visit to India from May 29-31. The Prime Minister and King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilisational ties, an the strong cultural and people-to-people connect between the two countries.

Modi assured King Sihamoni of India’s resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Cambodia across diverse areas, including capacity building.

King Sihamoni also thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s ongoing initiatives in development cooperation, and conveyed his appreciation and best wishes for India’s G-20 Presidency.

20230530-214402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab court stays release of Moosewala’s song ‘Jaandi Vaar’

    Picture of ailing former CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan goes viral

    Minister to launch e-HRMS 2.0 portal to mark Good Governance Day

    Special immunisation drive for women in UP