PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states; 2024 LS polls discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in the national capital during which several issues, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed.

The meeting was held in the BJP headquarters here, after the inauguration of the new Parliament building. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with several senior party leaders were present at the meeting.

It has been learnt that PM Modi held discussions with the CMs and deputy CMs regarding the preparations for next year’s general election.

In the meeting, PM Modi also spoke about the new Parliament, and the directions it would give to the country.

The chief ministers during the meeting apprised Prime Minister Modi about the important schemes and developmental work undertaken in their states.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present in the meeting.

20230528-221803

