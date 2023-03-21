Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with all BJP MPs coming from his home state of Gujarat at his official residence in Delhi.

The meeting started on Tuesday evening and lasted for more than three hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President C.R. Patil were also present in the meeting along with all BJP MPs of Gujarat unit.

According to sources, in this meeting Modi discussed with his MPs about the work being done by them in their respective Asembly constituencies.

During the parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister urged the party MPs to do many other social works, including sports competition, promotion of coarse cereals, digging of ponds and promotion of programmes related to G-20.

Modi also took feedback related to these works from all his party MPs. He also discussed about the extent to which the benefits of the various welfare schemes being run by the Central government and the state government has reached the people and how much campaigining is being done by them.

Prime Minister Modi usually meets MPs of different states separately during the Parliament session, but his meeting with BJP MPs of Gujarat is considered crucial in view of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

