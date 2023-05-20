Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima and said that India will do whatever it can for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It was the first time the two leaders met since Russia unleashed a ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine on February 24 last year.

The Prime Minister, who is in Japan to attend the G7 summit, said in a tweet, “Met President Zelensky in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.”

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Modi told the Ukrainian President, “We have been speaking over phone for the last one-and-a-half years and after Glasgow, we have got the opportunity to meet in person. The war in Ukraine is a very big issue for the world. The entire world is feeling the effects of the war. I do not consider this as a political or economic issue. For me, it is an issue of humanity and India will do whatever it can for the resolution of war.”

Minister of Extern Affairs S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

After meeting Modi, Zelensky also took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation.”

The Ukrainian President added, “I spoke about Ukraine’s needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organisations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”

Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency on the invitation of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

20230520-190002