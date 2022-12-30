INDIA

PM Modi mourns demise of football legend Pele

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of football legend and three-time World Cup winner Pele, who died at a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 82.

“The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP,” Modi tweeted.

Considered as one of the greatest ever football player, Pele’s death has been condoled by world leaders as well as sports personalities from across the globe.

