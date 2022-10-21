INDIA

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

NewsWire
0
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand Governor L-G Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief secretary S S Sandhu, left Dehradun airport and reached Kedarnath temple at 08.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Modi offered prayers for around half an hour, post which he laid the foundation stone for Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Badrinath at 11.30 a.m.

Dhami posted on Twitter in Hindi, “Ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, world’s most popular leader and charismatic Prime Minister of the country, Shri @narendramodiJi did Rudrabhishek after having darshan of Baba Kedarnath”.

“On this occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,267 crore and interacted with the workers who made valuable contribution in the reconstruction of Kedarnath.

20221021-105601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coimbatore turns TN’s Covid hotspot

    Celebrating Punjabi culture and highway cuisine

    IPL 2022: Reassessing plan after powerplay helped Lucknow restrict Delhi, says...

    BharatPe ready for any preliminary govt probe, to comply with law