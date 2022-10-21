Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand Governor L-G Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief secretary S S Sandhu, left Dehradun airport and reached Kedarnath temple at 08.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Modi offered prayers for around half an hour, post which he laid the foundation stone for Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Badrinath at 11.30 a.m.

Dhami posted on Twitter in Hindi, “Ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, world’s most popular leader and charismatic Prime Minister of the country, Shri @narendramodiJi did Rudrabhishek after having darshan of Baba Kedarnath”.

“On this occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,267 crore and interacted with the workers who made valuable contribution in the reconstruction of Kedarnath.

