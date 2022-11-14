INDIA

PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

While paying tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, on his birth anniversary. We also remember his contribution to our nation.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad (now known as Prayagraj). Nehru was involved in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and went to jail several times.

Nehru became the first Prime Minister of Independent India. After Independence, he took over the command of the country for almost 17 years and died on May 27, 1964 in office.

20221114-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pay parity is best thing to ever happened with women’s cricket:...

    BJP issues show cause notice to its K’taka MLA for statements...

    Fire breaks out in Gujarat hotel, 27 rescued

    Rahul Gandhi emulates great grandfather, jumps into a snake boat