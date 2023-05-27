INDIA

PM Modi pays tribute to Pt Nehru on 59th death anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

“On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Nehru played a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle and went on to become India’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the British and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

On May 27, 1964, he took his last breath. He was the Prime Minister for over 16 years from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

He had a great fondness for children, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day every year.

