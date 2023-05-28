Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Veer Savarkar during his 101st episode of his monthly radio talk show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Today is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that he had visited the cell where Savarkar was lodged by the British and was filled with emotions.

“I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani. Savarkar’s personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,” the Prime Minister said.

