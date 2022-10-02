INDIA

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, urges all to buy khadi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged people to purchase khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to him.

PM Modi also tweeted a video of his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion.

“Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.”

“His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet

20221002-101207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Getting out of bio-bubble is really very satisfying: Rishabh Pant

    Ideation didn’t translate as we had hoped: Varun Tej on ‘Ghani’...

    Mehbooba’s confidant eased LeT chief’s forced marriage with Pulwama girl: CIK’s...

    5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts J&K