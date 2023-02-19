INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us,” Modi tweeted.

He also tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji over the years.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the Maratha ruler on the occasion.

“I vow to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. He was a symbol of bravery and valour,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

