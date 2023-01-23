INDIA

PM Modi pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, which is observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,” Modi tweeted.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also participate in a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing.

During the programme, PM Modi will also unveil the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji, which is to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

20230123-103203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Cong to reach out to disgruntled RSS, BJP workers for...

    SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Delhi

    Post Pandemic Dating Norms: Love grabs the first row

    Ex-TN CM urges Stalin to stop corruption in procuring sugarcane for...