PM Modi praises bipartisanship in matters of foreign policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised bipartisanship in matters of foreign policy.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “Over the last few days, the Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views.”

“The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage,” he said.

“It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations,” he added.

