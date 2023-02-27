Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered praises on Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on his 80th birthday and stated that his speech in Karnataka Assembly will serve as an inspiration for all in public life.

Speaking after inaugurating Shivamogga airport, Prime Minister Modi, said that Yediyurappa dedicated his life to the poor and farmers. “His speech last week in the Karnataka Assembly is an inspiration to every Indian who is in public life. Yediyurappa has shown how to remain humble despite reaching heights,” he said.

PM Modi also asked the crowd to flash lights on their mobiles. He then asked them to raise their hands and wave in respect and honour of Yediyurappa.

“Yediyurappa in his public life of 50 to 60 years has put the Karnataka on the path of progress. He had sacrificed his entire youth to ideology,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa stated that Prime Minister Modi – a leader appreciated throughout the world – inaugurating Shivamogga airport is a matter of great joy for him. “PM Modiji had promised me that he would inaugurate Shivamogga airport on my birthday,” he recalled.

“In my 55 years of political life, I was in power for seven years during which, I have strived to ensure growth of all, across the state. This I have done with the blessings of PM Modi,” Yediyurappa stated.

“Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee attended my 60th birthday in Bengaluru. He said, usually he doesn’t attend such programmes but because he likes me, he is attending it. I still cherish fond memories. Now, my 80th birthday is also made memorable,” he stated.

The gesture of PM Modi has assumed importance in the poll-bound Karnataka. Yediyurappa represents the Lingayat community which plays an important role in elections. Opposition party leaders have been maintaining that Yediyurappa is being snubbed by the BJP high command and trying to break the Lingayat vote bank which is firmly standing with BJP. By applauding Yediyurappa and showering him with praises, the Prime Minister has sent out a signal to the Lingayat community, the sources said.

20230227-145204