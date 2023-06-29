INDIA

PM Modi, Rahul greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak.”

Kharge also took to Twitter and said, “The festival of Eid-al-Adha epitomises the noble values of sacrifice, trust and forgiveness. On this joyous occasion, let us all firmly resolve to strengthen the bonds of fraternity and build a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society. Eid Mubarak.”

Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes, and said, “Eid Mubarak. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Hearty greetings on Eid. May this auspicious festival bring lot of happiness, blessings and peace in everyone’s life.”

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people in Delhi offered namaz at Jama Masjid. Eid-ul-Adha is also known as the festival of sacrifice and holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims. It falls on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

2023062931065

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha train tragedy: Will there be an accountability, Cong asks PM

    Imran Khan sought NRO to save himself’: Shehbaz

    Gurugram Police bust int’l extortion racket, four held

    Infant taken away by leopard in UP village