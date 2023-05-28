INDIA

PM Modi reaches new Parliament building ahead of inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several ministers and the Adheenams from different mutts across Tamil Nadu arrived at the new Parliament House here to attend its inauguration on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Parliament to participate in the pooja and havan rituals to be organised for the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other ministers also arrived at the Parliament to participate in the ceremony.

The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Parliament.

Security has been beefed up across the coity in wake of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

20 Opposition parties including the Congress are boycotting the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

